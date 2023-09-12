Mitsotakis in Strasbourg on Tuesday to meet Metsola, Ursula von der Leyen

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Strasbourg on Tuesday to meet with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, at 09:30, who expressed her solidarity with Greece.

“Greece has been particularly devastated by the floods and wildfires and the EU has already provided crucial assistance and will continue to do whatever is necessary,” she stated.

The president announced that she will welcome Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday to reiterate the EU’s solidarity to Greece and to discuss EU assistance.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have had their lives and livelihoods destroyed over this summer; the EU institutions will keep supporting those countries that need it”, she concluded.

At 10:00, Mitsotakis will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss support for those affected by the repercussions of the ‘Daniel’ storm.

The meeting between them will be followed by expanded talks. The Greek government team includes National Economy & Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Agricultural Development & Food Minister Lefteris Agenakis, Alternate National Economy & Finance Minister Nikos Papathanassis and Deputy National Economy & Finance Minister Thanos Petralias.