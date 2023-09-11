Greece ranks last in quality of employment

A large number of young, educated people choose to live and work abroad in order to make their professional dreams come true. Greece, based on official indicators, is in the last place among the EU member states, in terms of the quality of employment, according to a survey carried out by the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) on the Greek economy, which was recently released. The indicators that determine the specific result (for 2021) are six:

The quality of income.

Forms of employment and professional security.

Working time and work-life balance.

Working conditions.

The development of skills and the possibilities of professional development.

Institutions of collective representation.

In five of these six indicators, Greece was consistently in the last three positions. The employment quality index for Greece is at 14%, when the penultimate Poland is twice as far away, i.e. at 28%. All the other countries are significantly above 30%. Denmark takes the lead with a rate approaching 90%. It is a significant difference compared to our country, which makes the domestic work environment even more gloomy.

Moreover, it was found that countries with better industrial structures can achieve much higher percentages in the quality of work they offer with Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Austria occupying the top five places.