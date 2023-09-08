Kikilias: Death toll rising to 10; 4 missing

The death toll from the storm ‘Daniel’ has risen to ten, Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, said on Friday, adding that four people are still missing

The minister said that the authorities remain on alert in the areas near the Pinios river which has mainly affected the villages of Giannouli and Tyrnavos, as well as areas of the Municipality of Larissa. Kikilias also emphasized that great attention is needed from everyone as the flooding phenomena can intensify at any time.

The minister stated that, so far, 296 rescues have been carried out by the helicopters of the Fire Brigade and the Armed Forces since yesterday when the evacuation and rescue operation started in the 14 villages by aerial and ground means.

Moreover, according to Kikilias, 1,700 people have been rescued and transferred to safe places with boats and vehicles.