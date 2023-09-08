Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the coordination center set up in Larissa

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the flood stricken areas of Thessaly on Friday in order to be informed about the disasters, carry out an autopsy and get informed about the needs of the residents.

The prime minister is also expected to visit the Coordination Center set up in Larissa.

Meanwhile, the Fire Brigade has received 6,400 calls and has carried 1,881 rescues – removal of people, who were transferred to safe places.

Early on Friday, the residents of Farkadona, Klokoto, Georganades and Petroporo, in the region of Thessaly, received a message via the emergency number 112 for immediate evacuation as the ‘Pinios’ river was about to overflow following the torrential rains. In the area, entire villages have been submerged in the muddy waters.

Dozens of people remain trapped in Palamas, Karditsa. The death toll of the severe storm ‘Daniel’ so far: 6 dead, dozens trapped and missing.

Speaking to public broadcaster ERT on Friday morning, the regional governor of Thessaly, Kostas Agorastos, was asked whether it was possible to hold the local administration elections scheduled for October and he replied: “No, I don’t think it is possible. We have to understand that elections cannot be held in all these areas.”