87th TIF opening its gates on Saturday with changes in its schedule

The 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) will open its gates on Saturday without, however, the participation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. A series of events have already been canceled as the country is facing the consequences of storm ‘Daniel’ sweeping across the country with at least six dead and dozens missing.

The hotels of the city are the big losers as many reservations have been canceled mainly by visitors who would come for the TIF from all over the country.

On its turn, Bulgaria, the honored country this year, has also announced changes in the representation of the political and state leadership of Bulgaria. The newly elected Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Nikolai Denkov, who was going to inaugurate the Bulgarian stand together with Mitsotakis, will not attend the event.

The opening of the Bulgaria pavilion will be attended by the Minister of Economy and Development of the neighboring country, Bogdan Bogdanov, as well as his Deputy Minister Nikolai Pavlov, who was also present at the press conference for the presentation of the 87th TIF a few days ago.

All these changes have not, however, downgraded the commercial and business importance of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) which constitutes an excellent opportunity for meetings and familiarization with new proposals and ideas.