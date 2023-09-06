Tax justice the prime minister’s wager

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will present a four-year reform plan during the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and refrain from the announcement of benefits and allowances.

He will also outline a tax bill aiming to crack down on tax evasion and black economy.

Mitsotakis will not relate any further tax cuts to the recovery of a significant part of the lost revenue from tax evasion which, on a realistic basis, is estimated at around 5 billion euros per year.

The prime minister’s announcements and the finance ministry’s draft law will focus on the maximum possible use of digital tools to identify real incomes and on the universal interconnection of POS with cash registers.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis now has a unique chance: political time, without electoral risk and cost, accompanied by reforms.

The realistic, at least, restoration of tax justice in Greece in 2023 is perhaps the largest reform that his second term could leave as a legacy.