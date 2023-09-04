Fincantieri: Expanding activities in Greece

The Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri is aiming to expand its activities in Greece, through the Elefsina Shipyards, while also planning wider cooperation with domestic manufacturers of marine equipment.

As company sources told “Naftemporiki”, the aim is to make the Elefsina Shipyards a strategic hub in the Eastern Mediterranean that will serve the navy and the commercial shipping industry.

The same sources pointed out that they are in advanced discussions with Greek companies, in order for the latter to assume equipment and construction works at the group’s shipyards in Italy and Romania, which focus on the construction of cruise ships. The most mature talks between the two sides concern pre-construction, supply, and painting work.

Onex Shipyards has also reported that the Elefsina Shipyards are targeting floating shipyards, such as oil rigs and offshore energy platforms, and special type ships, such as those that build submarine pipelines.

“Fincantieri seeks to expand the participation of Greek companies in its global network, through which they will have the opportunity to take part in other programs, naval, cruise and offshore energy, as well as in future international tenders,” the Italian group sources underlined.

Of course, the shipbuilding program for the new corvettes of the Hellenic Navy remains high on Fincantieri’s agenda.

According to the same sources, the Italian group noted that they are working to improve the proposal regarding the FCx30 Corvette.

Fincantieri aims to build up to three FCx30 HN corvettes in Greece. In this context, a few months ago it signed an agreement with Onex, which includes the construction of 2+1 corvettes at the Elefsina Shipyards, together with the necessary upgrades, improvements, know-how and technology transfer, to be provided by Fincantieri and valued at around 80 million euros.

In addition, as Fincantieri sources noted, the Elefsina Shipyards are also candidates for the construction of the European Patrol Corvette.