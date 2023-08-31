Door to door service between Greece and China

Shipping giant Cosco will launch a faster “door to door” transport service between China and Greece, further strengthening the freight relations between the two countries.

The new service, called “Talent Athena”, offers Cosco’s customers the opportunity to import goods from China to Greece and neighboring countries in one stop. It provides land transport services to mainland China and Greece, as well as neighboring states such as Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia. Additionally, it provides customs declaration services at the port of departure, shipping services and customs transit services at the port of destination.

The goods will be transported by ships from mainland China to Greece and specifically to the container handling terminal of the port of Piraeus and from there by trucks to the mainland regions of Greece and neighboring countries.

Those interested can order the products through Cosco Shipping’s digital platform, SynCon Hub. Once the order is placed, the booking will be confirmed within two working hours.

“Using advanced digital technology to track every process of goods in real time, customers can get visual feedback on key process nodes, monitor logistics status and shipment dynamics at any time,” Cosco Shipping said.

Piraeus a hub

Cosco Shipping Ports controls piers II and III of the Piraeus Container Terminal and has made the large Greek port a hub for international transport.

Cosco’s subsidiary, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), based in Hong Kong, announced that it is strengthening its network of intra-European services through the port of Piraeus as of September 1 with a new route called Türkiye Spain Morocco Express (TSM).

The new line will provide direct connections between Greece, Turkey, Spain and Morocco along with a transhipment connection at the Mediterranean hub of Piraeus in Greece.

It is noted that through the port of Piraeus, OOCL has already strengthened the lines in Northern Europe with four newly built containerships. These are “OOCL Spain”, “OOCL PIRAEUS”, “OOCL Turkiye” and “OOCL Felixstowe”, with a total capacity of 24,188 TEUs each.