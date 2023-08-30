Varvitsiotis in meeting with Association of Passenger Shipping Companies: We want strong and profitable companies

Shipping & Island Policy Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis met with the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies to discuss issues related to the sector.

Varvitsiotis referred to the increase of passenger traffic adding that more than 4 million passengers – record number – were transferred from Attica’s three ports (Piraeus, Rafina, Lavrio).

He also underlined that the majority of shipping companies responded to the society’s demand for discounts in tickets.

“We want healthy, strong and profitable shipping companies in order to have ships on all lines, so that no island is isolated. After all, the coastal transports are avenues for the development of our islands. For us, the sustainability of the companies, the renewal of the fleet and the accessibility of the islanders are key components of the next day of coastal shipping,” the Minister of Shipping stated in his post on the internet.