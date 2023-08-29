TIF: What the prime minister will announce

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcements in his speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on September 9 are expected to be within the fiscal capacity of the Greek economy.

Emphasis is expected to be placed on reforms and mainly on the strengthening of citizens’ income.

The processes to determine what will be included in the prime minister’s speech have already started with Kyriakos Mitsotakis visiting Thessaloniki on Wednesday where he will have a meeting with productive bodies, while on Friday the first cabinet meeting after the summer holidays is expected to take place. “Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcements at the TIF will mainly include reforms,” Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said in a radio interview.

While prices are still on the rise, mainly in the food sector, the prime minister will likely refer to the:

– extension of the market pass until the end of the year (valid until October)

– interventions in the heating allowance through the expansion of beneficiaries

– payment of emergency aid to pensioners

– extension of reduced VAT rates in tourism, transport, restaurants and culture beyond 2023.

Given that Europe and the markets are pushing for fiscal stability and a return to primary surpluses, the further strengthening of incomes is expected to come through the activation of permanent measures. These include the fight against tax evasion as well as interventions that will begin to unfold in the new year such as:

The new salaries for civil servants which provides for an increase in the basic salary by 70 euros, an increase in the family allowance and a series of other allowances.

Moreover, the tax-free threshold for families with children is expected to increase by 1,000 euros and the Uniform Real Estate Ownership Tax (ENFIA) is expected to be reduced by 10% as of 2024 for those who have insured or will insure their properties by the end of the year.