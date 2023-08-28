Attica Bank: Loans with favorable terms to SMEs through the Guarantee Fund

Attica Bank is expanding its cooperation with the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB) with its participation in the “Development Law Financial Instrument Guarantee Fund” (DeLFI GF). The action concerns the granting of loans on favorable terms to small and medium-sized enterprises for the purpose of implementing investment projects submitted to the Development Law.

The financing through the DeLFI GF Fund concerns the granting of new guaranteed loans, in the amount of 50,000 to 10,000,000 euros, to Greek sustainable SMEs for the implementation of the approved/integrated investment projects.

The loans will be granted to newly established and existing SMEs with the aim of:

– the financing of part of the private participation of the integrated investment plan in the new Development Law, with the granting of a medium-long-term loan, and/or

– the financing of part of the grant, with the granting of a short-term loan.