Copernicus: The fire on the Evros is the biggest recorded in Europe for years

The rapid mapping team of Copernicus has delivered a monitoring product for the large wildfire burning in Thrace Region.

According to an analysis of data by the European agency Copernicus, 72,344 hectares have been burnt so far.

#EMSR686 #Alexandroupolis #Greece Our #RapidMappingTeam has delivered its 2⃣nd Monitoring Product for the large #wildfire burning in East Macedonia and Thrace Region With a total burnt area of 7⃣2⃣,3⃣4⃣4⃣ ha, this wildfire is the largest recorded on European soil in years pic.twitter.com/qXdxAmsRuK — Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) August 24, 2023

