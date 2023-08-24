Logo Image

Copernicus: The fire on the Evros is the biggest recorded in Europe for years

REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

According to an analysis of data by the European agency Copernicus, 72,344 hectares have been burnt so far.

The rapid mapping team of Copernicus has delivered a monitoring product for the large wildfire burning in Thrace Region.

More specifically, Copernicus posted on X (former Twitter): “With a total burnt area of 72,344 ha, this wildfire is the largest recorded on European soil in years.”

