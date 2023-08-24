Kikilias: Arson attempts made on Mt Parnitha

Nine attempts for arson have been made on Mt Parnitha in Avlona area since 8 am, Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, said on Thursday.

Kikilias sent the message that the perpetrators cannot escape. “You are committing a crime against the country, you will not get away with it, we will find you, you will be held accountable,” Kikilias said, adding that the police and the Intelligence Service (EYP) are investigating the incidents.

“Some arsonists are setting fires endangering forests, property and, most of all, human lives,” he said, adding that “suspects have been detained.”

The minister also said that the firefighters, the volunteers and all Civil Protection are making superhuman efforts to deal with fires that occur throughout the territory and some of them are taking on uncontrollable dimensions due to the strong winds.