The profile of the four consortia interested in the port of Volos

Four bids were submitted to the tender for the acquisition of a majority stake of at least 67% in the share capital of the Volos Port Authority, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced.

More specifically, offers were submitted by the following investment schemes (in alphabetical order):

Goldair Cargo S.A. – Goldair Handling S.A. consortium

Israel Shipyards Ltd – Hellenic Halyvourgia joint venture

Thessaloniki Port Organization S.A.

Mariner Capital Ltd.

According to the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, the tender evaluation process will start immediately according to the conditions of the invitation for the submission of binding tenders. The financial offers of investors that meet the conditions of the tender will be unsealed at a future meeting of the Board of Directors of the Fund, following all the prescribed procedures.

Goldair Cargo S.A. – Goldair Handling S.A. consortium

The companies of the consortium are members of the Goldair Group, one of the largest Greek groups of companies in the tourism and transport sectors. Its activities include airline representation, aircraft and passenger ground handling and transport and cargo services.

Israel Shipyards Ltd – Hellenic Halyvourgia joint venture

Israel Shipyards Industries operates in the shipping and port sector and the cement industry. It provides logistics and support services for the offshore oil and gas industry. Hellenic Halyvourgia is a Greek company producing and processing iron of all forms as well as trading iron products and other metals.

Thessaloniki Port Organization S.A.(OLTH)

OLTH is a port management organization that manages the largest port in Northern Greece, that of Thessaloniki. It provides services for docking ships, handling all types of cargo and serving passenger traffic. OLTH is a company listed on the Athens stock exchange.

Mariner Capital Ltd

Mariner is an investment, development and independent operation/operator of medium-sized seaport terminals and other related activities in the logistics and shipping industry. Its headquarters are located in Malta and owned by the Hili family.