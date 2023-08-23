Villages evacuated as wildfires raging across Greece

Firefighters were scrambling to put out the several fronts of fire throughout the night amid strong winds.

More specifically, efforts have been focused on preventing the wildfire from approaching the national park of Parnitha.

A total of 202 firefighters with 9 teams on foot and 65 vehicles are operating in the area, assisted by 2 aircraft and 5 helicopters as well as volunteer firefighters.

Many fronts of the fire in Aspropyrgos have been extinguished, but Evros is still engulfed in flames.

More fires are raging in Rhodopi, Evia and Boeotia and other places.

Messages have been sent to residents to evacuate villages for precautionary reasons while four people have been brought in for questioning over the fires.

A very high risk of fire (risk category 4) is predicted for Wednesday in six regions of the country. More specifically:

Eastern Macedonia & Thrace (Evros, including the island of Samothraki, Rhodope, Xanthi, Kavala, Thassos)

North Aegean (Lemnos, Lesvos)

Central Greece (Boeotia, Fthiotida, Evia, including the island of Skyros, Fokida)

Attica

Peloponnese (Corinthia, Argolis, Arcadia)

Western Greece (Achaia)