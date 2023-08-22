Strong demand for “green” offices and logistics spaces

The markets for “green” office spaces and logistics are on a positive track amid high investor interest.

According to a survey by Danos, (a member of BNP Paribas Real Estate) for Athens, investments in office spaces in the first half of the year totaled around 92.7 million euros and in logistics around 50.4 million euros, with the real estate company estimating that these markets will continue to grow and rents will have a positive trend in 2023.

More specifically, Danaos said that there is a high demand for quality class A office spaces. Investors are focusing on the Athens office market, especially the Real Estate Investment Corporations as it offers higher yields compared to other European markets.

At the same time, interest in lower categories B and C buildings is shrinking. However, vacancy rates still remain lower than years ago, as a result of a lack of higher quality buildings.

Moreover, investors are interested in prime logistics locations such as Aspropyrgos and Magoula where demand is expected to increase further in the coming quarters.