Financial gap in health sector estimated at 2 billion euros

Health financing is a critical, integral and essential element for the sustainability of the health system. However, according to experts, the financial gap in public health expenditure in Greece amounts to at least 2 billion euros per year compared with the OECD average.

Concern over the dynamics of classic sources of financing such as general taxation, labor contributions, etc., which may be approaching their limits, is increasing, Kostas Athanasakis, assistant professor of Health Economics and Health Technology Assessment stated in his speech at a seminar entitled “Health Financing: Challenges and Solutions for a Sustainable System” held at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

He explained that systems based mainly on public health spending and less on private (out-of-pocket) spending achieve better health outcomes. In his opinion, health financing requires multifaceted policies, which – in addition to the fiscal environment – should incorporate cost efficiency. In order to secure the necessary resources, consumption taxes on products harmful to health (which, if imposed, should be directed to the health system) are also a source, but also other forms of alternative taxation. He also pointed out that it is worth investigating for Greece the implementation of the social VAT, with a commitment from the state that a percentage of the revenues from the VAT will be earmarked for social welfare.