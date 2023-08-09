Alpha Bank: Adjusted net income up 78%

Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth-largest lender by market value, reported an improvement in first half of results compared with the same period in 2022.

More specifically, adjusted net income amounted to 357 million euros, up 78% compared with the same period last year, and up 20% compared with the first quarter, its CEO Vassilis Psaltis said.

The total capital ratio of the bank also showed a significant improvement, reaching 18%, up by 1.6 percentage points.

The group’s non-performing loan exposure ratio (NPE) improved to 7.6% of its total loan portfolio at the end of June from 8.2% at the end of the first half of 2022.