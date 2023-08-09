104 persons arrested over Nea Philadelphia football violence facing 4 felony and 7 misdemeanor charges

A total of 103 individuals, except for one who is treated in hospital, appeared before an Athens prosecutor on Wednesday for their involvement in brawls that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old AEK fan in Nea Philadelphia on Monday night.

Four felony charges and seven misdemeanor charges were read to each of them.

Felonies include:

– forming a criminal organization

– premeditated murder

– causing an explosion

– possession of explosives

Misdemeanors charges include:

– disturbing the peace

– causing grievous bodily harm (both attempted and committed collectively & repeatedly)

– damage to property

– violent actions prohibited by the sports law

– illegal possession of weapons

– use of arms

– possession of flares

Investigations continue through video footage and DNA evidence.