Logo Image

104 persons arrested over Nea Philadelphia football violence facing 4 felony and 7 misdemeanor charges

English

104 persons arrested over Nea Philadelphia football violence facing 4 felony and 7 misdemeanor charges

Intime News

A total of 103 individuals, except for one who is treated in hospital, appeared before an Athens prosecutor on Wednesday for their involvement in brawls that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old AEK fan in Nea Philadelphia on Monday night.

Four felony charges and seven misdemeanor charges were read to each of them.

Felonies include:

–      forming a criminal organization

–      premeditated murder

–      causing an explosion

–      possession of explosives

Misdemeanors charges include:

–      disturbing the peace

–      causing grievous bodily harm (both attempted and committed collectively & repeatedly)

–      damage to property

–      violent actions prohibited by the sports law

–      illegal possession of weapons

–      use of arms

–      possession of flares

Investigations continue through video footage and DNA evidence.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube