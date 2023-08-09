104 persons arrested over Nea Philadelphia football violence facing 4 felony and 7 misdemeanor charges

A total of 103 individuals, except for one who is treated in hospital, appeared before an Athens prosecutor on Wednesday for their involvement in brawls that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old AEK fan in Nea Philadelphia on Monday night.
Four felony charges and seven misdemeanor charges were read to each of them.
Felonies include:
– forming a criminal organization
– premeditated murder
– causing an explosion
– possession of explosives
Misdemeanors charges include:
– disturbing the peace
– causing grievous bodily harm (both attempted and committed collectively & repeatedly)
– damage to property
– violent actions prohibited by the sports law
– illegal possession of weapons
– use of arms
– possession of flares
Investigations continue through video footage and DNA evidence.