Thessaloniki Port and Ashdod sign cooperation agreement

Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) announced a new partnership with Ashdod Port Company Ltd., Israel’s national port.

The new partnership is rather important for the international port industry as it focuses on innovation, with particular emphasis on the areas of cyber security and operational efficiency of port operations. The two parties will also undertake joint initiatives, in line with sustainable development issues, which concern the wider port and maritime transport sector.

In addition, the agreement provides for the joint implementation of networking activities, participation in international projects and the exchange of knowledge and best practices, offering the possibility to the Thessaloniki Port Authority to test innovative technologies and ideas through the Port of Ashdod Maritime Technology Center.

The signing of the agreement between the Thessaloniki Port Authority and Ashdod Port Company Ltd. inaugurates a strong regional cooperation between two of the most important ports of the wider Mediterranean area, further strengthening the bilateral relations between Greece and Israel.