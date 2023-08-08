Supreme Court prosecutor orders urgent preliminary investigation into football hooligan clashes

Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adilini ordered the Athens Appeals Court Prosecutor and the Athens First-instance Court Prosecutors’ department to launch an urgent preliminary investigation into clashes between football hooligans outside the OPAP Arena late on Monday, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old AEK fan and the injury of another eight people.

More specifically, she ordered them to collect evidence in order to identify the person who committed the murder and see whether other crimes had also been committed.

She also asked the prosecutors to look into media reports according to which the Croatian football supporters had been located on the national highway and placed under surveillance by the Greek Police, asking how they were able to reach the scene of the crime.