The value of startups at 8.2 billion in 2022

Greece’s rise in the international ranking of start-ups is one of the goals of Elevate Greece.

The value of the Greek ecosystem in 2022 was 8.2 billion euros, according to Elevate Greece.

However, a small drop in successful startup companies was recorded in 2022, sounding the alarm for the long-term quality of the system. More specifically, there is much scope for improving regional performance, while the need to activate the region in the international startup entrepreneurship ecosystem is imperative.

In order to achieve this goal, the main factors are the constant upward trend in the creation of start-ups, the dispersion of start-up entrepreneurship across the territory, the breadth of the fields of activity, the extroversion of start-ups and their interconnection with other ecosystems outside of Greece. In this way, the high economic impact of start-ups, the attraction of more investors from abroad, significant investments (deal flow), the highest valuation, the most disinvestments, and more unicorns can be achieved.

In 2020-2022, the registered start-up companies represented 48.8% compared with 51.2% that they were rejected. In absolute numbers, the registered companies in Elevate Greece amounted to 728 against 763 that were rejected out of a total of 3,280 evaluations. The 728 startups correspond to 7,300 employees.