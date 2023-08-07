Electrical appliances: Consumer trends changing

Turnover of the electrical and electronics market reached 1.478 billion euros, up 26.6%, in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period last year, according to a GFK survey.

However, as far as units are concerned, it seems that they fell far short, registering a growth rate of just 6.4%. As market executives stated to “Naftemporiki”, the divergence in the rate of increase between product and unit values clearly reflects inflationary trends that remain strong even as the prices of the products seem to be leveling off.

Moreover, according to the GFK analysts, Greek consumers of electrical appliances have significantly changed their purchasing habits compared to the previous year. Almost 1/3 of consumers browse products online, but when it is time to purchase a product, they do it in-store (64%).