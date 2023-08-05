Competition Commission: ANEK-ATTICA deal gets the green light

The Plenary Session of the Competition Commission gave the green light for the merger of the ATTICA group and ANEK. The agreement was approved under the provisions on rescue of firms (failing firm), i.e. without requiring a change in the way the two companies operate, a possible withdrawal from coastal shipping lines or the sale of ships.

Attica Group had reached an agreement with the shareholders and creditors of ANEK for its absorption a year ago, supports the recommendation to the Competition Commission, which gives the green light to the whole process.

The decision is based on the recommendation received by the Competition Commission. According to the proposal, the “merger of the two companies will not significantly limit the operation of competition in the relevant markets for the provision of marine transport services for passengers, passenger cars and trucks in the Greek territory. Furthermore, no vertical relationships were found.”