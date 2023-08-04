D-Marin: Committed to providing high-quality standards

D-Marin announced its role as Safety Ambassador for the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA).

This specific role is yet another practical proof of the D-Marin Group’s commitment to complying with safety regulations and directives, but also to encourage all those active in the maritime sector to do the same, achieving the wider strengthening of the safety culture in the local community but also in the wider areas where it operates.

“Safety at sea plays a key role in our commitment to providing a safe working environment as well as leisure facilities, always in full line with our strong ESG strategy and the Health and Safety policy we apply. We are particularly happy and proudly accept the role of Safety Ambassador awarded to us by HELMEPA,” Areti Priovolou, Head of Health, Safety and Environment at D-Marin, stated.

D-Marin aims to strengthen safety training in all 20 of its marinas, reinforcing the importance of its commitment across its entire network.

D-Marin, the choice of Premium marinas, was founded in 2003 and is based in Greece. It operates 20 marinas in Greece, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Montenegro, Croatia, Italy and Spain, with a total of over 10,000 berths and tank facilities that can accommodate over 2,000 vessels. D-Marin is dedicated to providing enriched sailing experiences for its customers, providing exceptional quality standards and the highest level of customer service to private clients and business partners.