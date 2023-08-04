SKY express: Direct flights to Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Warsaw

SKY express will launch direct flights to three strategic European airports, enriching its flight schedule to Germany adding Frankfurt International Airport (FRA), the largest airport in Germany and the third largest in Europe, as well as Dusseldorf International Airport (DUS), Germany’s third largest air hub.

It will also launch direct flights to Warsaw Frederic Chopin International Airport (WAW) bringing Athens closer to the capital of Poland.

Passengers can already book their flights which are about to begin on 29/10/2023.

The new routes are as follows:

1. Athens – Frankfurt:

– 6 flights per week

– Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

2. Athens – Dusseldorf:

– 4 flights per week

– Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

3. Athens – Warsaw:

– 5 flights per week

– Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday