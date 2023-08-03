Passenger traffic at Athens airport ‘took off’ in July

Passenger traffic at the Athens airport increased in July, totaling 3.29 million, up 16.1% compared with the same month last year and up 10.5% in comparison with July 2019.

Both domestic and international passenger traffic surpassed 2022 levels by 12.7% and 17.7%, respectively, while compared with 2019 levels, domestic and international passengers were up 12.4% and 9.7%, respectively.

Passenger traffic in the seven-month period from January to July was 15.37 million, up 30.1% from 2022 and up 7.9% from 2019. Domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded 2022 levels by 23.3% and 33.5%, respectively, while compared with 2019 they were up 10.4% and 6.9%, respectively.

The number of scheduled flights totaled 133,700 in the January-July period, up 14.1% from 2022 and 4.7% from 2019.