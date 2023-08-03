Logo Image

Passenger traffic at Athens airport ‘took off’ in July

English

Passenger traffic at Athens airport ‘took off’ in July

Konstantinos Tsakalidis / SOOC

Both domestic and international passenger traffic surpassed 2022 levels by 12.7% and 17.7%, respectively.

Passenger traffic at the Athens airport increased in July, totaling 3.29 million, up 16.1% compared with the same month last year and up 10.5% in comparison with July 2019.

Both domestic and international passenger traffic surpassed 2022 levels by 12.7% and 17.7%, respectively, while compared with 2019 levels, domestic and international passengers were up 12.4% and 9.7%, respectively.

Passenger traffic in the seven-month period from January to July was 15.37 million, up 30.1% from 2022 and up 7.9% from 2019. Domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded 2022 levels by 23.3% and 33.5%, respectively, while compared with 2019 they were up 10.4% and 6.9%, respectively.

The number of scheduled flights totaled 133,700 in the January-July period, up 14.1% from 2022 and 4.7% from 2019.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube