Google to “N”: Our artificial intelligence program speaks and understands Greek

AI lovers in Greece now have a new advanced tool at their disposal, the new upgraded version of Bard, the program that is Google’s answer to Open AI’s ChatGPT.

Bard works independently but can also be combined with the Google search engine if the user wants a more enriched experience. Google admits that this is an early version of the program which will further develop based on the needs of the users and the comments that they will make. Bard speaks and understands dozens of languages including Greek.

“Bard is an experiment supported by Google’s PaLM 2 Large Language Model that enables people to collaborate with genetic artificial intelligence. We focus on building an experience that people love, one that sparks their curiosity, their imagination and helps realize their ideas,” Martin Bäuml, a Google software engineer who works on the development of Bard, said in statements to Naftemporiki.gr.

He underlined that Bard now speaks and understands Greek, allowing users in Greece to collaborate creatively with Bard in their native language.

Some people have used it to prepare for a job interview by giving Bard the job description and asking what questions might come up during the interview. Others use it to write a first draft of reports or other documents. Bard could suggest ideas for a family getaway within three hours of Athens, and even create a board based on it and send it to Gmail so you can share it with other family members.