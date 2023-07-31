Pancreta Bank welcomes HSBC customers as of Monday in its new, expanded network.

The bank’s new network has been enriched following the absorption of the Greek branch of HSBC.

Transitional work began Friday noon, after the final merger agreement was signed, and continued throughout the weekend.

Pancreta Bank now has more than 60 branches nationwide, 15 of which held the HSBC identity.

According to the management of Pancreta Bank, the completion of the absorption of the HSBC branch network in Greece is the first important and essential step towards the creation of a strong bank that will be active in all banking operations in Greece.

The bank is now strengthened, among other things, with an additional at least 1.4 billion deposits, a new strong customer base, while entering new areas of banking operations that either had no presence at all or had a very small market share, such as corporate banking, the shipping sector and the wealth management sector.

Among other things, Pancreta’s planning has included its further dynamic expansion in the field of bancassurance, its dynamic presence in digital networks with the bank’s new modern e-banking already in operation. Moreover, the bank is actively supporting the development of initiatives for small and medium-sized enterprises, freelancers and private customers.