Prime Minister Mitsotakis to meet Cyprus President Christodoulides in Nicosia

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting Cyprus on Monday. It is the first visit of the Greek Prime Minister in Cyprus after his re-election.

Mitsotakis will meet with the Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides and discuss issues of common interest, including the Cyprus issue, relations with Turkey, energy, migration and tripartite cooperation schemes.

One of the main issues to be discussed is in relation to the Euro-Turkish and the next steps ahead of the UN General Assembly, according to Christoudoulides.

Christodoulides said on Sunday that there are no differences between Athens and Nicosia, adding that they have a common line, a common approach and common goals.

“The challenges are also common,” the Cyprus President said and added: “One of the main reasons that the Greek prime minister will visit Cyprus is to see more thoroughly this ongoing effort, welcoming the involvement of our EU partners, who are building on our approach, to create a mutually acceptable state of affairs, a mutually beneficial state of affairs for all.”

Mitsotakis will also meet with the president of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou.