Citizen Protection Minister Mitarakis resigns

Citizen Protection Minister Notis Mitarakis submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for personal reasons.

According to an announcement from the prime minister’s press office, Mitarakis will be replaced by Alternate Education, Religion and Sports Minister Yiannis Economou, whose position will be taken over by Cyclades MP Yiannis Vroutsis.

The new ministers will be sworn in before President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the presidential mansion on Friday at 19:00.

According to press reports, his resignation is linked to a report according to which the minister was on holidays during the fires.

Government sources said that the prime minister demanded an explanation and finally the resignation of the minister, following his absence from Athens in the last days when firefighters were battling the flames all over Greece.