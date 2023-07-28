Helleniq Energy: 766-million-euro deal with National, Eurobank for investments in RES projects

HELLENiQ ENERGY announced the signing of a financing agreement of up to 766 million euros with National Bank of Greece and Eurobank through its 100% subsidiary HELLENiQ Renewables for the financing of existing and future projects, for electricity generation from Renewable Energy Sources – RES (photovoltaic and wind parks).

The agreement constitutes an innovative transaction for the Greek market, as it is the first standardized financing agreement ever concluded by a Greek corporate group for existing and future RES transactions, as well as one of the largest respective financing arrangements in Europe, according to HELLENiQ ENERGY.

The key benefits of the agreement for HELLENIQ ENERGY are as follows: (a) significant funding capacity, increasing the Group’s growth potential, (b) best-in-class terms, largely standardized, enabling speed of execution, (c) flexible structure, fit-for-purpose for RES, allowing the release of resources to support the rest of the Group’s activities.

The financing agreement is also a milestone towards the “green” transformation of HELLENiQ ENERGY, contributing substantially to the implementation of its strategic goal of developing a renewable energy portfolio of at least 1 GW by 2025 and more than 2 GW by 2030.