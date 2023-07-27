Bank of Greece: Private sector deposits up 3.014 bln euros in June

Private sector deposits rose by 3.014 billion euros in June 2023, compared with an increase of 790 million in May, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

In its monthly report, BoG said that the annual growth rate of total deposits reached 3.4% in June, compared with 3.3% in the previous month.

Deposits placed by the general government fell by 435 million euros, compared with a decrease of 3 million euros in the previous month while the annual growth rate rose to 2.6% from 2.3% in the previous month.

Corporate deposits increased by 2,073 billion euros, compared with an increase of 1.117 billion in the previous month with the annual growth rate unchanged at 2.3%.

Households and private non-profit institutions deposits increased by 941 million euros, compared with a decrease of 327 million in the previous month, with the annual growth rate almost unchanged at 3.8%.