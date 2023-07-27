Wildfires nightmare continues in Greece for a 10th day

A new fire broke out in Kymi, Evia, on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the fire in Magnesia is still raging while firefighters are struggling to put out the fires in Rhodes and in Corfu.

Flames rekindled overnight in the villages Vati and Gennadi, on the island of Rhodes. The situation in Corfu is better today, but there are still scattered fires.

A message was sent to the residents of the villages of Melissatika to evacuate the area and head towards Volos. A new message was sent to evacuate the areas Chrysi Akti Panagia, Velanidia, Marathos and Kritharia as well as the areas Pefkakia, Alykes, Ag. Georgios and Nea Aghialos.

A fire also broke out earlier in Kifissia, where strong firefighting forces operated and managed to contain it.

According to the General Secretariat of Civil Protection of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection (civilprotection.gov.gr), there is extreme risk of fire – State of Alert (risk category 5) for seven regions of the country.

More specifically, an extreme risk of fire is predicted for Western Attica, Central Greece (Evia – excluding the island of Skyros), the Peloponnese (Argolida, Corinthia, Messinia), Western Greece (Achaia, Ilia), Thessaly (Larissa, Magnesia, Sporades), Central Macedonia (Thessaloniki, Halkidiki, Mount Athos) and the Ionian Islands.