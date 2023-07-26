Epsilon Net acquires 60% in Scan

Epsilon Net announced the acquisition of a 60% equity stake in Scan Information Systems (SCAN ABEE) for 5.0 million euros.

The company, which was founded in 1982, operates in the field of providing technology systems and specialized business solutions.

Under the terms of the deal, the remaining 40% will be held by the existing shareholders of the Protopapas family, who will continue the work of the company’s development.

Its turnover reached 3.31 million euros in 2022, EBITDA was 940,000 euros while it had zero debt. In the first half of 2023, its turnover was 2.25 million euros (up 59.3% from 2022), EBITDA was 690,000 euros (up 64.8%) and its cash reserves were 470,000 euros.