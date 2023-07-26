Bill lifting requirements for Greek citizens voting from abroad passes in Parliament

A bill lifting requirements for Greek citizens voting from abroad was approved by majority vote in parliament plenary.

A total of 208 of 300 deputies voted for the bill, 68 voted against, and 24 voted “present”, exceeding the threshold of at least 200 votes required in order to pass.

The bill was approved in principle, by article, and in its entirety by deputies of New Democracy, PASOK-Movement for Change, Niki, and Plefsi Eleftherias. Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) voted against it, while Spartans and Greek Solution voted “present”.

The restrictions the bill abolishes are related to the length of stay in Greece before voting and the filing of tax statements during the current or the previous year.