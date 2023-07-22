Yachting: Greece ranks first in 2023

Greece once again ranks first among the main competitors in yachting this summer, attracting tourists from all the main, but also from alternative and emerging markets.

According to data shared with “Naftemporiki” by shipping portal MarineTraffic, a total of 2,651 yachts of 24 meters and above arrived at domestic destinations from May 1 to July 15, 2023. The Greek market not only increased its shares compared to last year, but also widened the gap with competitors in the wider Mediterranean region.

In second place this year is Italy, which welcomed 1,995 boats, and the top three is rounded off by France with 1,457 pleasure boat arrivals. It is followed by Spain with 1,106 arrivals, Turkey with 665 arrivals and Croatia with 646 arrivals.

In the same period of 2022, Greece ranked first, welcoming 2,370 yachts (+11.86% this year year-on-year), closely followed by Italy with 2,047 yachts arrivals (-2.54%). Last year France welcomed 1,337 vessels (+8.98%), Spain 921 (+20.09%), Croatia 635 (+1.73%) and Turkey 600 (+10.83%).