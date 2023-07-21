Uncertainty over the extension of the emergency measures in energy market

All bets are off for the extension of the emergency measures in the wholesale and retail energy market (which normally expire on September 30).

Any decisions will be taken in August and are expected to be announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF). The issue was very high on the agenda of the Prime Minister’s visit to the Ministry of Environment and Energy on Thursday.

Mitsotakis stated after the end of the meeting that one of the big bets of this four-year period is to continue the progress achieved in green transition, with an emphasis on energy storage (which in combination with domestic and international electrical interconnections is a prerequisite for the rapid further penetration of RES in the energy mix) and offshore wind farms. The relevant National Development Plan is expected to be given to public consultation in the near future.

“At the same time, we remain concerned about the proper functioning of the market and the support of the most vulnerable households. This government in practice rejected the large fluctuations in the price of electricity. This is something we want to continue to do for the future and there will be specific announcements on these issues in my speech at TIF,” he said among other things.

According to sources, the government wants to evaluate the “signals” of the energy market and have a clearer picture of the course of prices as of the autumn. The aim is to avoid the possibility of it withdrawing the measures and then being forced to activate them again, should the energy crisis ‘flare up’ in the coming months.