TITAN Group: Venture Capital Initiative to promote innovation

TITAN Group announced its Venture Capital initiative, which aims to promote innovation in the construction ecosystem. Through this initiative, the group aims to invest up to 40 million dollars in the medium term and enter into partnerships to strengthen its development strategy.

In an effort to achieve its goal to be among the first to be informed about new technologies that change the data, TITAN Group proceeded with an investment in Zacua Ventures, a global venture capital fund that focuses on early-stage start-ups in the field of sustainable construction and the Residential Environment. In addition, TITAN Group increased its existing investment in Rondo Energy, a US-based start-up pioneering carbon-neutral industrial heat solutions.

These investments are in line with the group’s goal to include innovative products, materials and services in its operation and also in its portfolio of solutions, promoting its growth and competitiveness and accelerating the achievement of its goals related to sustainability and digitization.