Fire in Rhodes raging οut of control

The fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon on the island of Rhodes is raging out of control on four fronts.

Strong ground and aerial firefighting forces are scrambling in order to put out the fire. However, airplanes have been temporarily suspended due to the thick smoke.

The situation remains difficult and concerns are being expressed about the scale of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Dodecanese proceeded with the precautionary removal of visitors and workers from the archaeological site of Kamiros until the end of the site’s opening hours (20:00).