Greek debtors faced with strict penalties

Greek debtors are at risk of losing access to their bank accounts as well as having their mobile phones and properties confiscated, and even facing criminal prosecutions, as of August 1, if they do not enter the debt settlement program that expires on July 31, 2023.

The finance ministry has recently sent a message that no extension will be given to the deadline, turning a blind eye to the specific strict criteria that do not allow some debtors to participate in the program.

According to the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE), debtors exceeded 4.5 million VAT numbers in May.

However, the number of debtors joining the program is moving at disappointing levels, since very few meet the strict criteria imposed by the law.