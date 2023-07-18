Greece in the spotlight; Αthens and Piraeus to host the UEFA Super Cup 2023

Greece will be in the spotlight in August, as Athens and Piraeus will host for the first time the UEFA Super Cup, between Manchester City and Sevilla.

The match between the champion of the Champions League (City) and the champion of the Europa League will be held on Wednesday, August 16, at 22:00, at the “Georgios Karaiskakis” stadium in Piraeus.

It is one of the most emblematic sporting events of the year, which is expected to attract the interest of the global sporting community, giving Athens and Piraeus the opportunity to broadcast their cultural value to every corner of the Earth.

In a joint press conference held earlier on Tuesday by the mayor of Athens, Kostas Bakoyannis, and the mayor of Piraeus, Yiannis Moralis, with the deputy minister of Sports, Yiannis Oikonomou at the Athens City Hall, they talked about this pan-European meeting.

The press conference was attended by the General Secretary of Sports, Giorgos Mavrotas and the mandated advisor of UEFA for the UEFA Super Cup, 2023 Aristidis Stavropoulos.