Fires: Four Canadairs from France and Italy expected to arrive in Greece

Four canadairs from France and Italy are expected to arrive in Greece to help put out the fires, after the activation of the Civil Protection Mechanism, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Yanez Lenarcic, said in a post on Twitter.

More specifically, he noted: “Following Greece’s request for assistance to tackle wildfires in the Attica region, we are mobilising 2 Canadairs from the EU Civil Protection Pool in France and 2 Canadairs from our rescEU fleet in Italy, expected to arrive still today. The European pre-positioned firefighters from Romania are already assisting.”