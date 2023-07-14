Hairdressers: 23,000 businesses operate illegally

Hairdressers and barber shops operating illegally constitute a major problem of the industry, according to the president of the Hellenic Federation of Barbers and Hairdressers, Maria Sotiropoulou.

In fact, she complained that approximately 23,000 barber shops operate illegally, which intensifies the problem of tax evasion and directly affects the rules of the free market, as it creates conditions of unfair competition.

Therefore, the federation has made proposals to the competent bodies asking for concrete solutions.