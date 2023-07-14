Kefalogianni: Rhodes can become a model of sustainable tourism development

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni visited the island of Rhodes on Wednesday, in the first official visit of the new political leadership of the Greek Tourism Ministry.

According to Kefalogianni, there are good prospects of cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism, local administration and the private sector.

“I am very happy to be in Rhodes today. In the heart of summer, in the heart of the tourist season. On my first visit, to the place that counts almost a century of tourist tradition. After three years of pandemic, we are back to normal, with competition and constant challenges – which practically means a lot of work and few words,” she stated.

In addition, she underlined that through cooperation and dialogue, through the pioneering sustainability program “Co-Lab Rhodes”, Rhodes can indeed become a model of sustainable tourism development, an example with global appeal.