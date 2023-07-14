Motor Oil: 127 million euro grant for a hydrogen project

Motor Oil Hellas announced that it received a 127 million grant from the EU’ Innovation Fund for a project called IRIS.

The company intends to sequester carbon dioxide from the emissions at its future blue hydrogen production unit in one of its oil refineries.

Motor Oil is given the opportunity to substantially reduce its carbon footprint, produce 56,000 tons of blue hydrogen per year and finally lay the foundations for the production of e-fuels through the construction and operation of a new low-carbon synthetic methanol production unit.