Scholz: A better relationship between Greece and Turkey is feasible

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have the potential to render a better relationship between the two countries feasible, according to German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

Referring to his conclusions from the meetings he had with Mitsotakis and Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Scholz underlined that his government feels obliged to contribute to the existence of good relations between the two countries in the Aegean.

“It is very important to me that we contribute so that relations e.g. between Turkey and the EU, between Turkey and Germany develop well,” Scholz noted.