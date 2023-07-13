Stournaras: After the investment grade, the consequences of higher interest rates will be mitigated

Regaining the investment grade credit rating is a major challenge for the country, said Bank of Greece (BoG) governor, Yannis Stournaras, who estimated once again that this will happen in the current year.

Stournaras also noted that the government is determined to proceed with the necessary reforms.

According to the BoG governor, the result of the investment grade will be the mitigation, in part, of the negative impact of higher interest rates on businesses and households.

Referring to the positive consequences of the upgrading of the economy, he said that while it has already been reflected in Greek bond yields, it has not yet been discounted in terms of FDI flows.