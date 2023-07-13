Loans: Code of ethics governing the relations of the servicers with the borrowers

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and the Hellenic Loan Servicers Association (EEDADP) in their meeting discussed the code of ethics that will govern the relations of the servicers with the borrowers aiming at harmonization with the relevant community directive.

In the context of this code of conduct, the servicers will provide detailed information to the borrowers regarding the purchase of the loan from the funds.

They must also provide information on the exact terms of the agreement that the servicers make with the buyer regarding the loan. Moreover, a record must be kept with all the details of the loan portfolios, the retention of client funds and the terms of assigning cases to and from third parties.