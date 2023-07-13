Greek-owned ships contribute $1 trillion to the US economy

The direct and indirect contribution of Greek-owned ships to the US economy, whose GDP totaled 23.3 trillion dollars in 2021, reached 1 trillion dollars.

Erick Diaz, head of Capital Markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the New York Stock Exchange, described in a few words the real dynamics of Greek shipping.

Diaz was addressing an event of the Propeller Club to honor Greek shipping companies that are listed on the US stock markets. A total of 27 shipping companies of Greek interests were honored for their exceptional quality, transparency and attractiveness to global financial and business actors, during the first Annual Hellenic-American Shipping Gala.

More specifically, Diaz stated: “Today, Greece remains the number one shipping country in the world. Only in the USA, the shipping economy contributed 6 trillion dollars in 2021, of which 1 trillion came directly or indirectly from the Greek shipping industry, giving Greece almost 20% of the world’s shipping fleet and thus playing a vital role for the US economy. We have over a dozen shipping companies of Greek interests on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), with a total capitalization of 5 billion dollars. The common element between the US and Greece is our commitment to the democratic principles of justice, equality, freedom and law, four values that have united us over the last two centuries.”

According to Clarksons data in June 2023, the Greek-owned fleet, which represents 20% of the world’s capacity, in terms of fleet value has 22% of the world’s LNG and LPG (32.9 billion dollars), 21% of the value of tankers (4.0 billion dollars) and 19% of the value of the global fleet of bulk carriers (54.6 billion dollars).